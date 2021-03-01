$2.76 per gallon highest since September 2019

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) – Gas prices across the state of Michigan are now up another 12 cents in comparison to a week ago.

This puts the average price of regular unleaded to the highest we’ve seen since September of 2019.

Drivers are now paying an average of $2.76 per gallon of unleaded regular gasoline.

Currently, this is 35 cents more than this time last month and 36 cents more than this time last year.

Motorists are now paying an average of 41 dollars to fill up a 15-gallon tank.

As crude prices across the country get higher, the national average of gas increases as well.

When oil refineries begin to operate normally, the supply is expected to enlarge and bring more stability to the market.