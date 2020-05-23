2 airlifted after explosion, fire on Michigan island

BOIS BLANC ISLAND, MI (MLIVE) – Two people were airlifted off Bois Blanc Island in Lake Huron Friday afternoon after an explosion and fire leveled a cottage, fire officials said.

One of the victims was trapped inside the remains of the home and was rescued by Fire Chief Brandon Schlund.

“We have no further information on their condition, but our thoughts are with them and their family members at this time,” island fire officials said in Facebook post about the incident.

Bois Blanc Island is located southeast of Mackinac Island. It’s about 12 miles long and is home to year-round as well as seasonal residents. As with other Michigan islands, when emergencies happen there it means help comes from across the water.

Mackinac Island Fire Department sent out two crews to help Bois Blanc firefighters. They were brought over by Mackinac Island Marine Rescue. A contractor also brought an excavator to the fire scene to help knock out the hot spots. Photos shared by the fire department show a large area of flattened and smoking debris.

Hawks Landing Island Store brought in food for the firefighters, who were on scene for several hours.

Friday’s fire quickly caught the attention of people on Mackinac as well as the mainland. Photos posted to social media showed a big plume of gray smoke rising from Bois Blanc’s pine trees.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

“We are glad to report that all members of the BBIFD and MIFD are safe. Thank you for your messages of concern and kindness.”