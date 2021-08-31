2 armed robberies connected to same Lansing Speedway in 3 days

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This morning the Lansing Police Department confirmed to 6 News that they were investigating an armed robbery at the Speedway in the 1900 block of E. Michigan Ave.

Now LPD is saying that this same location was also robbed on Saturday, Aug. 28, just three days before.

Both robberies happened at nearly the exact same time of day, the first one happened at 7:50 a.m. and the second one happened at 7:40 a.m.

Also in both cases, the suspect entered the store, demanded money, took it and ran.

In the robbery on Saturday, the officers were unable to track the suspect at all and the suspect is still at large. He was wearing a MSU facemask.

In the second robbery on Tuesday, a perimeter was set up by the officers but they weren’t able to find the person. The suspect in that robbery is a black male, 30-40 year-old, about 5’8 with a skinny build. He was wearing a long-sleeve, black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

Anyone with information should call LPD at 517-483-4600 or email MSP Detective/Trooper Rowell at Benjamin.rowell@lansingmi.gov.