LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one man on May 7.

Lansing police released names and images of the alleged people involved. Ingham County Prosecutors Office issued criminal charges on the following suspects.

According to the Lansing Police Department, at around 8:52 p.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of South Capitol Avenue for reports of gunshots.

Kelley Whitt (Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Officers discovered a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man, who was identified as Lewis Hill, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kelley Whitt, 57, has been arraigned on the following charges:

Count 1: Homicide-Open Murder

Count 2: Armed Robbery

Count 3: Carrying a Weapon with Unlawful Intent

Count 4: Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Count 5: Felony Firearm

BOND: $250,000 C/S with GPS

Jacob Curtis (Photo/Lansing Police Department)

Jacob Curtis, 24, was arraigned on the charges below:

Count 1: Homicide-Open Murder

Count 2: Armed Robbery

Count 3: Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Count 4: Felony Firearm

BOND: $250,000 C/S with GPS