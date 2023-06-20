LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one man on May 7.
Lansing police released names and images of the alleged people involved. Ingham County Prosecutors Office issued criminal charges on the following suspects.
According to the Lansing Police Department, at around 8:52 p.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of South Capitol Avenue for reports of gunshots.
Officers discovered a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man, who was identified as Lewis Hill, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kelley Whitt, 57, has been arraigned on the following charges:
- Count 1: Homicide-Open Murder
- Count 2: Armed Robbery
- Count 3: Carrying a Weapon with Unlawful Intent
- Count 4: Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Count 5: Felony Firearm
BOND: $250,000 C/S with GPS
Jacob Curtis, 24, was arraigned on the charges below:
- Count 1: Homicide-Open Murder
- Count 2: Armed Robbery
- Count 3: Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Count 4: Felony Firearm
BOND: $250,000 C/S with GPS