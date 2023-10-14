LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A two-day Psychic & Holistic Expo is taking place in Jackson this weekend.

The expo, going on Saturday and Sunday at American 1 Credit Union Event Center, will have a group mediumship presentation, free lectures and more than 70 vendors, organizers said. “The festival’s focus on body, mind and spirit offers something for everyone, even the kids who are big fans of the crystal marketplace (there are rocks that were created from outer space)!”

Guests of the expo “can meet one-on-one with psychics, mediums and energy healers, have their astrology chart read, their aura or irises photographed and analyzed, get answers about their pets from a pet psychic, get a massage or experience reflexology,” organizers said.

The expo is Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. America 1 Event Center is at 128 W. Ganson St. in Jackson.