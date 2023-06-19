FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon County family was struck by tragedy on Father’s Day, with a shooting leaving two people dead and another two in the hospital.

A 54-year-old man in a home on Odowa Trail shot and killed a 10-year-old girl and then took his own life, said Greg Poulson, deputy chief for the Fruitport Police Department.

Before that, the man also shot another 7-year-old girl and a 61-year-old woman. When officers arrived at the home around 11 a.m., they found those two gunshot victims “bleeding profusely.” Neighbors told News 8 they soon saw the victims loaded into an ambulance.

They are now in stable condition at the hospital, Poulson said. Their names have not been released.

Officers later found the bodies of the man and the 10-year-old girl in the home. They also found the weapon used in the shooting but did not say what kind.

The shooter and victims are related to each other, Poulson said. Officers believe this was domestic-related and said there is no danger to the community.

It’s the first time police have been called to the home, Poulson said.

“The neighbors have said the same thing — quiet home, quiet residence,” he said.

Poulson said other adults lived in the home, but they are OK.

“They were in and out,” Poulson said. “There was quite a few people in and out of that residence. They had people residing in the basement and upstairs area of the home, and that’s what we know at this point,” Poulson said.

Police combed through the neighborhood for over seven hours Sunday, trying to find out why a man turned a gun on members of his own family. The road was taped off as police investigated, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Shona Meeks has lived down the street for the last five years.

The scene of a fatal shooting in Fruitport Charter Township on June 18, 2023.

“I still am blown away even children are involved in it,” Meeks said. “It’s still completely mind-blowing that happened. My kids are very close to the same age as the kids. So it kind of hits a little home for that.”

Meeks said it’s an extremely quiet neighborhood. The only noise she ever hears is kids playing.

“This is not a thing that normally happens, and it isn’t a thing to expect to happen,” Meeks said. “It is a very homey, family-oriented area.”

But now loved ones are devastated in this neighborhood as the investigation continues into why this family was struck by tragedy.



“Love your families,” Poulson said. “It’s Father’s Day. Take care of them. This is a great community. I’ve worked all over the state of Michigan, 20 years in Detroit. Wonderful community. It can happen anywhere, but be assured our police department is here to help and protect.”

The Michigan State Police Crime Scene Response Team, Fruitport Police, Norton Shores Police Department and Muskegon County Sheriff’s deputies were among the law enforcement agencies on scene.