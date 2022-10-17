BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — On Sept. 27, Teresa Osborne poured out her love for her 14-year-old son, Kaiden, on her Facebook page.

“Happy National Son’s Day! Plus a great reason to share his school picture. Can’t believe he is a freshman this year!” she posted followed by a heart emoji.

He had just gone to his first homecoming dance at Battle Creek Lakeview High School.

On Saturday afternoon, Teresa Osborne, 51, and her son were found unresponsive in their home on Elsinore Drive near South Minges Road on the south side of Battle Creek.

First responders tried to save them, but they couldn’t be revived and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say there were no signs that a “violent act” led to their deaths. They were waiting for autopsy results.

Despite rumors, police say the deaths were not carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators believe nobody else was involved in the deaths and that they are not looking for any suspects. They specified that Teresa Osborne’s husband is not a suspect.

Toxicology tests will determine the causes of death. Investigators said it could take weeks to receive the results.

Lakeview school officials say members of the Calhoun County Critical Incident and Stress Management Team were at the high school on Monday to help counsel grieving classmates.

“Police request the community’s respect and kindness for the Osbornes’ family and friends as they work through this tragic loss,” the city said.

— News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.