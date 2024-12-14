LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An 18-year-old driver and a passenger were injured Friday, Dec. 13 after crashing into a guardrail.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office reports that they responded to the crash at approximately 7:37 p.m. on eastbound I-96 near Portland Road.

First Responders arrived to find a 2010 Honda Civic that had crashed into a guardrail. The Sheriff’s Office says preliminary investigation indicates that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The driver and passenger were transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.