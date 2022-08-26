INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a rollover accident.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the accident at the I-96/US-127 interchange after dispatch received several calls.

Officials said a car that was merging from US-127 south to I-96 west hit a van that was traveling west on I-96, which caused it to roll into the median.

The car then spun out and crashed into the ditch.

Both drivers were transported to nearby hospitals, where they are being treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both I-96 east and west were shutdown for about an hour while crews worked to get the cars out of the area, officials said. Since then, the roadway has reopened.