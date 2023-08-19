EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two kittens were thrown from a moving car in Eaton County, and the search is on for who’s responsible.

Sadly, one of the kittens was found dead. But the other survived and is recovering at the vet.

“He was pretty skinny and small and starving. He was looking pretty rough,” said Karen McCloskey, a volunteer for Saved by Zade, an organization that advocates for the health of the feline community.

McCloskey said last week, someone saw a person throw two kittens out of a car on M-99, near Eaton Rapids. The kitten who survived then took off running.

“They connected with the farms in the area and set up traps and we had volunteers going out multiple times every day to check the traps and to see if they could find any sign of the kittens, and after four days, they did find the kitten,” said McCloskey.

The kitten is only a few weeks old, and now has a fitting name.

“We named the kitten Roadrunner,” said McCloskey. “His nose was skinned and he had injuries in his jaw, too. He also had a big scab that was seen and cleaned by the veterinarian, and he’s on antibiotics now.”

Saved by Zade reported the incident to Eaton County Animal Control. But so far, no arrests have been made.

The group is turning its attention to getting Roadrunner back on his feet, and eventually finding him a home.

“We are hoping to find a foster home for him so he can be in somebody’s home and have the personal connection with a person,” said McCloskey. “Once he’s big enough, he will be neutered, and once he reaches that point, that’s when we can put him up for adoption to find his forever home.”