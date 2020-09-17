2 Lansing businesses fined for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Lansing businesses are coming under fire from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration after inspections revealed the businesses violated COVID-19 workplace safety guidelines.

As a result, MIOSHA issued Riverfront Animal Hospital and Gillespie Roofing $2,100 citations each.

The Riverfront Animal Hospital was cited for a lack of preparedness and response plan, failing to require face coverings when social distancing could not be practiced, failed to designate a COVID-19 workplace supervisor, failing to conduct a daily health screening protocl and failing to post signs.

Gillespie roofing was cited for failing to require face coverings when social distancing could not be practiced, failure to maintain social distancing, the lack of preparedness and response plan and failure to train employees on COVID-19 guidelines.

MIOSHA cited these two Lansing businesses in addition to 17 other businesses, totaling $51,400 in penalties for potentially putting workers in harm’s way.

The citations include suggestions to fix the hazards to protect employees. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed. MIOSHA cited the 19 below companies for a serious violation of the general duty clause.

A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000. On-site inspections conducted by MIOSHA’s general industry are conducting inspections for companies who are committing serious violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19