LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two nurses from Sparrow Hospital in Lansing were among the 11 from across Michigan recognized in the Top Nurses Awards Nov. 9.

Catherine Brennan, a gerontological nurse specialist at E.W. Sparrow Hospital, and Beth Shaw, a bedside nurse in Sparrow Hospital’s Pediatric ICU, got their awards in the recent Lansing ceremony.

From Jackson, nurse Cathy Conklin of Allegiance Health was also honored as one of Michigan’s top nurses.

“I am in such amazing company and I loved hearing all of your stories,” Brennan said at the ceremony. “The beauty of nursing is stories. We get to be part of our patients’ stories, and that’s my favorite part of being a nurse.”

The MLive.com Top Nurses Awards, presented by Sparrow Health, honors nurses who “go above and beyond every day, dedicating their careers to providing care for others.”

Sparrow nurses Catherine Brennan (left) and Beth Shaw hold their Top Nurses awards. (Photo/Sparrow Health System)

The awards ceremony took place Nov. 9 at The Crowne Plaza Lansing West.