GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Lawyers for two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor are asking for a new trial, alleging misconduct by a juror and unfairness by the judge.

The court filing reveals an aggressive effort to learn more about a juror. A private investigator was sent to the juror’s workplace on Aug. 23, the same day that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were found guilty.

Defense lawyers say the juror was eager to get on the jury and poised to convict before hearing evidence. Two co-workers said they had heard about it but had no firsthand knowledge.

A third person declined to speak to the investigator.

Separately, defense lawyers say the judge was wrong to impose a time limit on the cross-examination of a key witness.