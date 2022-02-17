LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Two statewide groups have joined forces to help more workers involved in industrial ventilation practices to reduce and prevent airborne illnesses in the workplace.

The groups involved are The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and the Michigan Industrial Ventilation Conference (MIVC).

The partners signed a formal alliance to raise awareness of MIOSHA’s rulemaking and enforcement initiatives.

“MIOSHA is pleased to formalize its longstanding relationship with the MIVC to expand critical education and outreach to reduce and prevent exposure to airborne contaminants in the workplace,” said MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman. “This alliance further cements the conference’s leadership in the industrial ventilation space, and we look forward to collaborating with them to reach more employers and protect more hardworking Michiganders.”

The two groups have agreed on a three-year written deal and will meet at least three times a year.

“The MIVC looks forward to providing expert training and educational services and materials, as well as being an informational resource through this alliance with MIOSHA that will benefit the respiratory health of Michigan’s workplaces and their employees,” said MIVC Executive Director Gregg Grubb.

Groups interested in forming an alliance with MIOSHA to promote safer, more healthful workplaces can learn more at www.michigan.gov/alliance.