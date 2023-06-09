EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University announced Friday the distribution plan for its Spartan Strong Fund.

The fund, which has received $2 million from more than 4,200 donors, will support students, their families and employees who were impacted by the tragic Feb. 13 mass shooting on MSU’s campus.

According to MSU, the plan prioritizes support for families of loved ones who were lost, injured students and their families, physically uninjured individuals in the two Berkey Hall classrooms and food court kitchen inside the MSU Union, as well as mental health care reimbursement for students, faculty, staff and first responders impacted by the shooting.

“In the days and weeks following Feb. 13, I have seen our entire community come together and support one another during what has been a difficult time for many,” MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said. “We are forever grateful to the thousands of people who have generously helped put our community on a path to healing through the Spartan Strong Fund.”

Approximately $1 million of the fund will support those most directly impacted by the tragedy, the university said. $500,000 of the fund will reimburse of directly pay for mental health care services.

$300,000, and any remaining contributions to the fund in excess of $2 million, will go toward the creation and installation of a permanent memorial on MSU’s campus.

The remaining $200,000 will support healing and resiliency programming for students, faculty, staff and first responders through the MSU Office for Resource and Support Coordination.