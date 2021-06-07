$2 million in funding approved for MI COVID-19 safety grant program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has approved another round of funding for the Michigan COVID-19 Safety Grant Program. The grants will provide small businesses up to $10,000 to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission through training and equipment.

The grant application window will be open from June 7 to June 18.

“Employers need to remain vigilant to ensure workers, customers and communities are safe from COVID-19,” said Sean Egan, Michigan COVID-19 workplace safety director. “We’ve seen success with an earlier round of funding and are confident the additional financial support will help keep Michiganders safe.”

Small businesses interesting in applying must have less than 250 employees. When applying, they must also provide a copy of their COVID-19 safety plan, and a description of how funds will help improve workplace safety.

“These grants support Michigan’s small businesses in efforts to establish safer and healthier work environments,” Bart Pickelman, MIOSHA director said.

The grants aim to supplement the costs of safety improvements put in place by businesses during the pandemic. To be eligible for grant funding, businesses must have purchased COVID-19 mitigation goods after or on January 1.

The funding is provided through the federal CARES Act.

To apply, businesses need to complete the Michigan COVID-19 Safety Grant application.