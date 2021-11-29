$2 million lottery ticket sold at store in Chelsea

The Michigan Lottery office on Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. (March 31, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A Michigander is now a millionaire after winning a $2 million mega millions prize.

The ticket was purchased on Friday at Polly’s Country Market in Chelsea that’s 15 miles west of Ann Arbor.

The winner’s ticket matched the five white balls that were drawn with the numbers 07-27-37-42-59.

The original prize money was $1 million but the Megaplier, an optional add-on feature on a Mega Millions lottery ticket, helped multiply the prize money to $2 million.

The ticket winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.