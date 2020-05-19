2 Oakland County residents charged with felonies in police impersonation case

Oakland County, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Oakland County residents have been charged with two felonies in a police impersonation case.

Leonard Charles Harris a 51 year-old male resident of Lyon Township and for Leanne Paige Garcia-Stowe, a 24-year-old resident of Lyon Township were arraigned on the following charges for a May 16 police impersonation incident.

Harris was charged with:

Count 1 – Weapons – Ammunition – Possession by a Felon

Count 2 – Possession of Cocaine – Less than 25 grams

Count 2 – Use/Possession of Flashing Lights

Garcia-Stowe was charged with

Count 1 – Weapons – Carrying Concealed

Count 2– Possession of Cocaine – Less than 25 grams

Both Harris and Garcia-Stowe were arraigned in front of Magistrate Marie Soma. Harris was given a $5,000 cash/surety bond or 10%. Garcia-Stowe was given a $5,000 personal bond. Both Harris and Garcia-Stowe have posted bond and are no longer being held at the Oakland County Jail.

On Sunday, May 17, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and authorized warrants for the two Lyons Township residents.

The investigation and warrants found that the two people were in possession of the following:

An operational clear dash bar that had police-style lighting

Handheld police scanner

Windshield mounted video camera

A handheld spotlight

An oval, gold police-style badge

Handcuffs with a pouch

2 handguns – 9mm and a starter pistol

Multiple loaded magazines

Vehicle had a US Army Military Police Emblem on the rear window

Harris has a prior murder conviction

Background:

On May 16, detectives observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of 400 Boyne Street.

The driver of the 2010 Dodge Durango appeared to be shadowing Detectives throughout the mobile home community.

Detectives observed a police-style light, commonly used by law enforcement personnel, affixed to the windshield of the vehicle. An investigative stop was conducted on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified, as well as his front-seat passenger.

The driver was known to Detectives as a convicted felon, who later admitted to having a firearm in his vehicle. An OCSO K-9 Deputy responded to the scene to assist with a narcotics search.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives recovered a police-style (blue and red) emergency LED flashing light, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a black semi-automatic starter pistol, a police-style badge, a set of police handcuffs, a police scanner and a spotlight. In addition, Detectives recovered a plastic straw containing suspected cocaine residue.

During an interview with the driver, the suspect admitted to Detectives that he had utilized the police lighting equipment, the spotlight and other equipment in the Metro Detroit area.

Detectives executed a follow-up search warrant later in the day to recover additional cocaine from the Durango, which was summarily impounded. Detectives will also be following up with area police agencies for any previously reported incidents involving the impersonation of a police officer.

Inside the vehicle were two small children, ages (2) and (1). The two children were turned over to a family member at the scene.