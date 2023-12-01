LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County prosecutor has filed charges against two people in the homicide death of Joseph Martinez, 30.

Martinez died after being shot outside the southside branch of Capital Area District Library near the corner of Holmes and Cedar Monday evening, according to Lansing police.

Marquan Jackson, 27, of Lansing, was arraigned in court Thursday and denied bond. He is charged with homicide; discharging a weapon from a vehicle, causing death; carrying a concealed weapon; firearms possession by a felon; and three counts of felony firearm.

Officials have filed a habitual offender notice on Jackson, because of a 2016 carjacking conviction.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference before Judge Cynthia Ward in 54-A District Court next Friday, Dec. 8, at 9 a.m.; and a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m., before Judge Ward.

Autumn Houser, 25, of Lansing, is also being charged as an accessory after the fact to a felony.