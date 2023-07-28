LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people in Michigan have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV), which is transmitted by mosquitoes.

The two people, from Macomb and Oakland counties, are the first identified cases this year in Michigan of human arboviral illness, said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

Arboviral refers to illnesses spread to people from insects like mosquitoes and ticks.

Mosquito pools from Bay, Saginaw and Washtenaw counties have tested positive for JCV this summer.

So far this summer, mosquitoes in Michigan have also tested positive for West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Mosquito season in Michigan peaks in August and September.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so we advise using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors during times when mosquitoes are active,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “It’s a good idea to take extra precautions during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are from dusk to dawn.”

Most people who contract JCV don’t have symptoms, but some become sick 2-14 days after the mosquito bite.

Symptoms usually include a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness and a severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illness like meningitis and encephalitis.

Here are some ways to avoid mosquito-borne illness, according to MDHHS: