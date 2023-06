DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you know either of these two people?

If so, contact the DeWitt Township Police Department.

A DeWitt Township resident reported that their checking account was used fraudulently at a DeWitt Township store.

The two people pictured above are wanted by police for questioning in this case.

If you know them or their whereabouts, you can contact the DeWitt Township Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.