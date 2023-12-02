LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Meridian Township police officers were injured after a car hit a Meridian Township police car Friday evening near the corner of Marsh and Newman roads.

Officers from the department responded at about 7:40 p.m. Friday to a report of a multiple-car crash, Meridian Township officials said in a news release late Friday night.

While the officers were investigating at the scene, another car hit one of their patrol vehicles, pushing the patrol car into a tow truck.

During the collision event, the patrol car hit and injured a police officer who was on foot, and another officer who was in the patrol car was also injured.

Officials took both officers to the hospital, where they were evaluated and then released.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said in the news release Friday night. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, or to submit an anonymous tip through the police department’s social media sites.