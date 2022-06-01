HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College is on lockdown after a shooting near its campus, the school said.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on E 16th Street and College Avenue in downtown Holland. Two people were shot, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8.

Dispatch said the suspect is not in custody.

The school is on lockdown, Hope College said in a tweet.

“Take appropriate action,” Hope College said.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as we learn more.