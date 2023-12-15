LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Jail might seem like a funny place to take your meth, but this Wednesday the narcotic was found on persons who were already on their way to jail.

Two different suspects who were under arrest on Wednesday both tried to bring the narcotic into Jackson County Jail, Captain Kevin Hiller of the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff reported in a news release Friday.

It happened once at 11:40 a.m., and then again that afternoon at 5 p.m.

The two suspects now face added charges for having tried to bring meth into the jail with them, Hiller said in a news release. Possession of methamphetamine is a felony, punishable by 4 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000.

“Preventing drugs from being smuggled into our jail can be the difference between life and death for our inmates,” said Jail Commander Captain Anthony Stewart.