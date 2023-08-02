Aiden Wilson (left), 16, and Bradli Stoutmiles (right), 18, both from Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A judge read charges Wednesday to two teens charged with shooting and killing a man over the weekend.

The suspects are Aiden Wilson, 16, and Bradli Stoutmiles, 18, both from Lansing. Wilson is being charged with Open Murder as an adult.

The Lansing Police Department identified the 22-year-old man who was shot and killed on Sunday night as Jose Manuel De Jesus Flores.

Both Wilson and Stoutmiles are charged with thirteen felony counts including open murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death, assault with intent to murder, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding third offense as well as other weapons offenses.

Police say they responded to a call on Sunday night along the 700 block of Kalamazoo Street. That’s where they found Flores with a gunshot wound.

Firefighters also responded to the scene and took him to a local hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Flores is at least the sixth homicide victim in Lansing this year.