SCIOTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Laingsburg teenagers were killed and two others injured after a 16-year-old driver lost control and crashed into a ditch, catching fire.

The car hit a tree on the 8700 block of Colby Lake Road in Sciota Township at about 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

Michigan State Police confirmed that a the driver and 16-year-old male passenger and a 15-year-old female passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The location of the accident at Colby Lake Road in Sciota Township.

The mother of the two of the four teens in a deadly car crash Tuesday evening has confirmed that the crash resulted in two deaths and two others injured.

Karen Schneeberger said that her son, 13-year-old Keegan Schneeberger, was one of two teenagers killed at the scene.

Her other son, 15-year-old Ethan Schneeberger, has been released from the hospital with minor injuries.