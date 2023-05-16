MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 2-year-old child died on Monday in a mobile home fire in Monroe County, MLive reports.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that the fire happened in the Willow Green Mobile Home Park on Outer Drive in Monroe Township at 12:50 p.m. on Monday, according to MLive.

Firefighters entered and found the 2-year-old, who was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the affected family to help with funeral expenses and the loss of their home.

The fire is still being investigated, but according to Fox 2 in Detroit, investigators believe the fire was accidental.