LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a two-year-old boy was shot on Thursday.

Officials say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. and officers were able to find the boy and the caller at the intersection of Cedar Street and East Northrup Street.

The child had been shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital. Lansing Police say he was initially ruled to be in serious condition, but was conscious.

After officers found the child, they were directed to an apartment on the 5500 block of Kaynorth Rd. where there was a possible scene.

At this time, details are very limited and the investigation will be going on for the next several hours, police say.