GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — New information about the case of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, including the cause of death, has been released by the United States Department of Justice.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, is accused by the Justice Department and Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, to have strangled Cole-Smith after abducting her from her mother’s apartment in Lansing.

A detailed timeline of events was outlined in the federal criminal complaint.

At 11:19 p.m. on July 2, a woman reported to the Lansing Police Department that Trice stabbed her multiple times and sexually assaulted her. The woman said she stabbed Trice in self-defense and ran to her mother’s apartment in the same complex to escape him, leaving behind Cole-Smith and her 1-year-old boy.

The route police say Trice took during the alleged kidnapping. (Photo/Department of Justice)

When officers arrived at the woman’s apartment, the 1-year-old was there, but Trice and Cole-Smith were gone, the complaint said. Trice is not Cole-Smith’s biological father but is the father of the 1-year-old.

Lansing police say Trice stole a white Chevy Impala registered to the woman’s mother. The state issued an Amber Alert at 2:41 a.m. on July 3.

Later that morning, shortly before 5, a St. Clair Shores Police Officer conducting a routine patrol of 9 Mile Road identified the Impala and attempted to pull Trice over.

A text message conversation with Trice’s uncle. (Photo/Department of Justice)

Trice tried to escape in the car, crashing into another police vehicle after a brief chase. After the crash, police say Trice tried to disarm an officer during his arrest.

After identifying and arresting Trice, police discovered Cole-Smith was not in the car. What was found included portions of a pink cell phone charging cord, and blood consistent with Trice’s stab wounds, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators say Trice told police he never took Cole-Smith and that when he last saw her, she was with her mother. The FBI interviewed Trice’s uncle and received a screenshot of a conversation with Trice, where he tells his uncle: “I love y’all, but I have to end this s— man.”

Law enforcement used Trice’s cell phone records to approximate the path he drove from Lansing to St. Clair Shores. The records were also used to help locate Cole-Smith, who was found dead at around 6:50 p.m. on July 5 in an alley between Olympia Street and Edgewood Avenue, near Erwin Avenue in Detroit.

Trice strangled Cole-Smith using a cell phone charging cord, the same pink cord found with Cole-Smith’s body matched pieces of the cord found in the car with Trice, according to the complaint.

Portions of the pink charging cord believed by police to be used by Trice in the death of Cole-Smith. (Department of Justice)

“I am already a monster,” Trice told the FBI after acknowledging he was aware of the Amber Alert. Investigators say he then said he wanted to kill himself.

Totten called the allegations “heart-wrenching,” thanking the multiple law agencies that assisted in the investigation and saying his thoughts were with Cole-Smith’s family.

“The media and the public played a critical role in sharing accurate information and submitting tips as well. I commend everyone in law enforcement and the community for working together to pursue justice in this case,” Totten said.