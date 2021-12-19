20-year-old and 78-year-old women are killed in a car crash

ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)—Two women were killed in a car crash on Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car crash on the 4000 Block of Belleview Road. The crash involved two cars. One car had a 55-year-old Onandaga woman driving eastbound on Belleview Road with a 19-year-old and a 78-year-old passenger. The second car had a 20-year-old Leslie Township woman driving westbound on Bellview Road with a 21-year-old passenger.

Authorities say the crash happened when the cars crossed paths in snowy conditions that caused the crash. A 78-year-old woman from Onondaga died at the scene, and the 21-year-old Leslie man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 20-year-old Leslie driver was transported to the hospital for injuries.

the 55-year-old Onondaga woman and 19-year-old Onondaga man suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are asking if anyone knows any information regarding this crash to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517)676-8202.