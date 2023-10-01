LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A gong resounds through the Herbert-Herman Cancer Center at Sparrow Hospital. And just like that, one more person has donated their hair to children facing cancer.

The Hair-a-Thon event happens each year in September, to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Sadly, more than 10,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone.

It’s a cause that dozens dozens of people came out to support on Saturday, as almost everyone has been affected by the disease in some way. “In 2018, my youngest brother was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and in solidarity I wanted to donate my hair to the community,” said Arron Robertson.

Robertson has been growing out his hair for the last five years in anticipation of this single day. His 25 inches of hair on Saturday made for one of the largest donations in the event’s history.

This year, 13 stylists from across mid-Michigan came out for free to cut hair. One of them was at the event on her birthday, in memory of the loved ones she has lost.

Brooke Badgero, right, last year when she was beginning treatment for leukemia.

People filled Sparrow Hospital Saturday to support kids with cancer by donating hair.

Arron Robertson made a 25-inch hair donation Saturday to support kids with cancer.

Brooke Badgero, 10, on Saturday at the Hair-A-Thon at Sparrow. She is expected to have her final chemotherapy treatment soon.

“I’ve lost a family member to [cancer]; close friends’ family that are like my family,” said Rachel Doebler. Given that history, she said using her hairstyling skills to help a child with cancer “is absolutely wonderful.”

The volunteer work and the donations will go to help make wigs for people like 10-year-old Brooke Badgero, whom 6 News reporter Kyle Makin met last year as she was just beginning her battle with leukemia. In her treatment, she lost her hair like many do–but in November, Brooke will be having her last session of chemotherapy.

“I felt, like, really happy when my hair started growing back, because I really like styling my hair and stuff,” said Brooke. “And now I can finally braid my hair and stuff. I really like having hair again.”

This year, Sparrow was able to collect more than 200 donations of hair. Also at the event was a bone marrow registry drive, where they were able to sign up seven people to donate.