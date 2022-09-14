Muralmatics is one of the local arts organizations to be rewarded through the GRIT program.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The local arts were hit hard during the pandemic shutdown.

The Arts Council of Greater Lansing is fortunately able to provide some much-needed relief to local artists through a new grant program.

The Gaining Recovery in Transition Grant, or GRIT, program is providing $200,000 total in recovery funds to the Greater Lansing arts and culture scene.

A total of 43 individual grants were rewarded to Greater Lansing artists and cultural organizations through the program.

Recipients of funds from the Gaining Recovery in Transition program will be able to use the money to finance future art projects and their operational costs.

“We are so happy for all of our grantees and so proud to be able to offer these funds to them,” said Meghan Martin, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Greater Lansing. “We have such a talented and amazing arts and culture sector in Greater Lansing, and these dollars are going to go a long way to support their work and help them thrive again, which is important to our overall success as a community.”

Funding for the grant program was made possible through support from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Arts Council of Greater Lansing was the only Michigan-based program to be awarded the grant through the National Endowment for the Arts.