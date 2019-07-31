200K+ sign petition to free woman from prison

WATERFORD, Mich. (WLNS)– More than 200,000 people have signed a petition to pardon Tina Talbot of her manslaughter charge.

Talbot shot and killed her husband, Milosz Sczcepanowicz, in September of 2018 after she says she was abused for years, but suffered severe abuse days leading up to his death.

“Tina is not a criminal, she is a victim, of 24 years of severe domestic abuse,” said Tina’s former classmate, Pam Randles.

Talbot’s friends, families and attorney’s argue that it was an act of self-defense and that her husband’s abuse also targeted their son.

“He had told her that if she didn’t take the gun and shoot him that he would kill their son, make her watch and then he would kill her and then he would wait for the cops to come and he would die by cop because he said he was a coward,” said Grewal Law PLLC Attorney, Kelly McClintock.

Talbot was sentenced between 20 months and 15 years in prison.

“This is so out of character, it was really life or death, she had to do it,” said Tina’s best friend, Janene Staley.

Today, Talbot’s closest friends, family members and attorney’s turned in a clemency application, to dismiss all Talbot’s charges, and a petition with more than 200,000 signatures all supporting Talbot’s freedom.

The Parole Board at the Michigan Department of Corrections will determine whether to investigate Talbot’s case or not.

“She never wanted it to end this way, but she had to save herself, she had to save her son,” said Staley.