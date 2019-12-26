2019: 13 homicides in Lansing, 2 cases remain unsolved

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In 2019 alone, 13 people were killed in the city of Lansing.

That’s two more homicides than last year. Chief Daryl Green says out of the 13 cases, two of them still remain unsolved.

He while it’s a good thing that the department is making strides toward a safer city, there’s still much more work to do.

“She’s really going to be missed; I just can’t believe this happened. This is just horrible. I just want justice,” said Raelynn Antes on the death of 66-year-old Judy Ann Terry.

“This kid was smart as a whip, but his life was cut off,” said Gloria Jones on the death of 17-year-old Taijion Gant.

“We’re very concerned about each other,” said Julia Gill on the death of 22-year-old Tayveon Williams.

13 people were killed in the city of Lansing in just this year alone, including a troubling case of a mother and son being shot and then found buried near a house on the city’s south side.

Of these 13 deaths, 11 of them are related to shootings.

“I think gun violence is one of our priorities as far as what we focus on trying to reduce,” said Green.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says the department has a Violent Crime Initiative that works hand in hand with the community.

The goal is to:

“Try to push people and motivate people to resolve their issues elsewhere, versus as engaging in violence to try and solve their issues,” said Green.

Also in the 2019 homicides, 8 of the 13 victims were under 30 years old.

Green says this is an area he’s focusing on specifically.

“We’ve engaged our youth a lot more than we have in the past. We’re trying to strengthen those relationships with our youth and our interactions through our community policing efforts,” said Green.

At the end of the day, Green says it’s ultimately a job for everyone to help make the capital city safer.

“We got to continue to build that relationship with our community because it’s the community that really solves these crimes and particularly homicides, we need all the help we can get,” said Green.

The two killings that weren’t shootings were both stabbings.

Coming up tomorrow night on 6 News we’ll take a deeper look at what goes into solving a homicide and other trends in this year’s data.