2019 Most popular Halloween costumes

News

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:
Tony Bradshaw

FILE – In this June 15, 2017 file photo, Tony Bradshaw, of Los Angeles, dressed as Batman, poses in front of a Bat-Signal projected onto City Hall during a tribute to “Batman” star Adam West in Los Angeles. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of “Batman Day” to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. Fan gatherings are planned all over the world. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The most popular Halloween costume in Michigan this year is … drumroll… Batman.

That’s according to data collected by All Home Connections, an AT&T Internet sector, which tracked Google Trends on Halloween costumes in every state.

The group used Google’s top trending Halloween costume list from 2018 and 2019 to project the most popular costume.

To show off your costumes this year, the City of Lansing is holding its trick-or-treating hours Thursday Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s the full breakdown of costumes characterized into heroes and villains, animals and mythical creatures.

Heroes and Villains

It looks like Batman will be ready to save Gotham in Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey and Oklahoma this year.

On the East Coast, Black Panther is coming to the rescue in Delaware, DC, Georgia, Maryland and South Carolina.

And four states: Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska and West Virginia will be decked out in Fortnite.

Animals

Alaska will be the only state dressing up in furry-themed costumes. Watch out for not tigers and lions this year, but bears!

In Connecticut, Massachusettes, New York and Pennsylvania, mice will be scurrying the neighborhoods for candy.

Mythical Creatures

California and Vermont are projected to see some witches and fairies flying around their cities. And Hawaii trick-or-treaters can expect to see many fish out of water, hello, mermaids!

The full list of most popular 2019 Halloween costumes by state is here:

Show 10255051100 entriesSearch:

StateTop Costume
AlabamaCheerleader
AlaskaBear
Arizona1980s
ArkansasSuperhero
CaliforniaWitch
Colorado1980s
ConnecticutMouse
DelawareBlack Panther
District of ColumbiaBlack Panther
FloridaAngel
GeorgiaBlack Panther
HawaiiMermaid
IdahoThe Incredibles
IllinoisBatman
IndianaFortnite
IowaFortnite
KansasBatman
KentuckyFortnite
LouisianaCheerleader
MainePumpkin
MarylandBlack Panther
MassachusettsMouse
MichiganBatman
Minnesota1980s
MississippiCheerleader
Missouri1980s
Montana1980s
NebraskaFortnite
NevadaClown
New Hampshire1980s
New JerseyBatman
New MexicoWonder Woman
New YorkMouse
North CarolinaPirate
North Dakota1980s
Ohio1980s
OklahomaBatman
Oregon1980s
PennsylvaniaMouse
Rhode IslandSuperhero
South CarolinaBlack Panther
South DakotaNinja
Tennessee1980s
TexasChucky
UtahSpider-Man
VermontFairy
VirginiaBlack Panther
WashingtonRabbit
West VirginiaFortnite
WisconsinNinja
WyomingDinosaur

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar