2019 Most popular Halloween costumes

The most popular Halloween costume in Michigan this year is … drumroll… Batman.
That’s according to data collected by All Home Connections, an AT&T Internet sector, which tracked Google Trends on Halloween costumes in every state.
The group used Google’s top trending Halloween costume list from 2018 and 2019 to project the most popular costume.
To show off your costumes this year, the City of Lansing is holding its trick-or-treating hours Thursday Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Here’s the full breakdown of costumes characterized into heroes and villains, animals and mythical creatures.
Heroes and Villains
It looks like Batman will be ready to save Gotham in Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey and Oklahoma this year.
On the East Coast, Black Panther is coming to the rescue in Delaware, DC, Georgia, Maryland and South Carolina.
And four states: Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska and West Virginia will be decked out in Fortnite.
Animals
Alaska will be the only state dressing up in furry-themed costumes. Watch out for not tigers and lions this year, but bears!
In Connecticut, Massachusettes, New York and Pennsylvania, mice will be scurrying the neighborhoods for candy.
Mythical Creatures
California and Vermont are projected to see some witches and fairies flying around their cities. And Hawaii trick-or-treaters can expect to see many fish out of water, hello, mermaids!
The full list of most popular 2019 Halloween costumes by state is here:
|State
|Top Costume
|Alabama
|Cheerleader
|Alaska
|Bear
|Arizona
|1980s
|Arkansas
|Superhero
|California
|Witch
|Colorado
|1980s
|Connecticut
|Mouse
|Delaware
|Black Panther
|District of Columbia
|Black Panther
|Florida
|Angel
|Georgia
|Black Panther
|Hawaii
|Mermaid
|Idaho
|The Incredibles
|Illinois
|Batman
|Indiana
|Fortnite
|Iowa
|Fortnite
|Kansas
|Batman
|Kentucky
|Fortnite
|Louisiana
|Cheerleader
|Maine
|Pumpkin
|Maryland
|Black Panther
|Massachusetts
|Mouse
|Michigan
|Batman
|Minnesota
|1980s
|Mississippi
|Cheerleader
|Missouri
|1980s
|Montana
|1980s
|Nebraska
|Fortnite
|Nevada
|Clown
|New Hampshire
|1980s
|New Jersey
|Batman
|New Mexico
|Wonder Woman
|New York
|Mouse
|North Carolina
|Pirate
|North Dakota
|1980s
|Ohio
|1980s
|Oklahoma
|Batman
|Oregon
|1980s
|Pennsylvania
|Mouse
|Rhode Island
|Superhero
|South Carolina
|Black Panther
|South Dakota
|Ninja
|Tennessee
|1980s
|Texas
|Chucky
|Utah
|Spider-Man
|Vermont
|Fairy
|Virginia
|Black Panther
|Washington
|Rabbit
|West Virginia
|Fortnite
|Wisconsin
|Ninja
|Wyoming
|Dinosaur