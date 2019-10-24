2019 Most popular Halloween costumes

FILE – In this June 15, 2017 file photo, Tony Bradshaw, of Los Angeles, dressed as Batman, poses in front of a Bat-Signal projected onto City Hall during a tribute to “Batman” star Adam West in Los Angeles. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of “Batman Day” to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. Fan gatherings are planned all over the world. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The most popular Halloween costume in Michigan this year is … drumroll… Batman.

That’s according to data collected by All Home Connections, an AT&T Internet sector, which tracked Google Trends on Halloween costumes in every state.

The group used Google’s top trending Halloween costume list from 2018 and 2019 to project the most popular costume.

To show off your costumes this year, the City of Lansing is holding its trick-or-treating hours Thursday Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s the full breakdown of costumes characterized into heroes and villains, animals and mythical creatures.

Heroes and Villains

It looks like Batman will be ready to save Gotham in Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey and Oklahoma this year.

On the East Coast, Black Panther is coming to the rescue in Delaware, DC, Georgia, Maryland and South Carolina.

And four states: Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska and West Virginia will be decked out in Fortnite.

Animals

Alaska will be the only state dressing up in furry-themed costumes. Watch out for not tigers and lions this year, but bears!

In Connecticut, Massachusettes, New York and Pennsylvania, mice will be scurrying the neighborhoods for candy.

Mythical Creatures

California and Vermont are projected to see some witches and fairies flying around their cities. And Hawaii trick-or-treaters can expect to see many fish out of water, hello, mermaids!

The full list of most popular 2019 Halloween costumes by state is here:

