2020 Economic Outlook: How Michigan plays a part

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We’re now three days into 2020 and experts say Michigan’s economy is not growing as quickly as the rest of the country, but the city of Lansing is showing signs of improvement.

“We’re wrapped in a environment of uncertainty just in the near immediate future,” said Steven Miller, the director for the Center of Economic Analysis at Michigan State University.

In Michigan, 14 percent of the state’s labor force is in manufacturing, but in Lansing, that number is only 8 percent.

Miller says that plays a large part in the capital city’s current financial success.

“Lansing is benefiting in this current economy, economic environment in that it’s not as steeped in manufacturing employment as the rest of the state,” said Miller.

When it comes to Michigan’s economy as a whole, Miller says consumer spending is a big factor.

“Here in Michigan and nationally, we see a great deal of consumer confidence, a great deal of consumer expenditure, the expenditures are persistent, but we also see some signs that consumers are slowing down,” said Miller.

There are some set backs.

“There are some challenges coming up with student loan debt, that a whole generation is coming up with huge debt just for going to school,” said Miller.

Overall, Miller is ready to see what the future holds.

“I’m excited for a new high-tech economy, I’m just concerned about how we’re going to get there,” said Miller.