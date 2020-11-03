2020 General Election Results

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUICK NAVIGATION

U.S. Senate | U.S. House | State House | Michigan Supreme Court | Education
State Proposals | Ingham County | Jackson County | Eaton County | Clinton County
Hillsdale County | Shiawasee County | Ionia County | Livingston County

Presidential Election

U.S. Senate

U.S House

State House Elections

Michigan Supreme Court

Education Races

State Proposals

Ingham County

Jackson County

Eaton County

Clinton County

Hillsdale County

Shiawassee County

Ionia County

Livingston County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar