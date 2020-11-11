2020 Veterans Day free shoes, meals, and discounts

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–Today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both retired and active military can head down to the Lansing UAW Local 652, there will be a drive-thru event hosted by Footprints of Michigan.

The organization has over 1500 pairs of shoes ready for both men and women Vets- all you need is your vet id or dd-214 and your shoe size.

The UAW Community Chair, Fred Thomas said, “It’s an honor to team up with them for an event like this. A lot of our members are retired vets.”

And when you arrive you won’t miss the big Sole-Train that travels around the state regularly, giving back.

“We got blessed with having the Sole-Train last year and this year we got it redone and remodeled,” said Geronimo Lerma, founder of Footprints of Michigan.

Other events in the area include participating McDonald’s that are offering vets one free combo meal and Applebee’s restaurants are offering free entrees or special menus for vets. Buddy’s Pizza is also offering 50% off active and retired military orders. And if you’re looking for a walk in the park after lunch, the Federal Government will grant free access to national parks and other public lands to Veterans and gold star families today.

Remember to bring your ID or DD-214 to obtain these offers. For more Veteran resources you can reach out to Veterans Affairs.