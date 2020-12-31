2020 year review of Lansing with Mayor Andy Schor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- The year 2020 was filled with a lot, some highlights would be a global pandemic, racial injustice issues, a plot to kidnap the Governor and the battle of small businesses staying open.

Lansing Mayor, Andy Schor said, “It was my third year as Mayor. It was one of the toughest year.”

Many times, the nation locked its eyes on the Capital City for many reasons. During the summer, the Mayor issued an apology for not being prepared during a Black Lives Matter forum.

“I attended the forum to listen. And I wasn’t prepared, or the questions asked by the other panelist. I apologize,” said Mayor Schor.

But despite all that’s gone on, he says there was still a lot of good, “We’re still seeing growth and construction and exciting vibrancy,” said Schor.

The city did a lot when it came to helping small businesses and those in need, something the mayor is proud of- he says next year there will be a lot of growth in the city, along with new safe activities.

But as we all close out the year, the mayor said it for sure is a year for history, “It’s been a historic year, and we’ve been able to get through these challenges,” said Schor.