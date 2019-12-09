2020’s Best and Worst College Towns and Cities in America

Ann Arbor has been voted the best small-city college town, according to a recent Wallet Hub study.

The cities’ rankings were released in preparation for high school seniors’ applications to universities.

In total, the study compiles more than 400 U.S. cities categorized by size and based on 31 indicators of academic, social and economic growth potential.

The data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to crime rate.

Here’s the list of the best college cities by size. For the full, comprehensive list, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/e/best-worst-college-cities-and-towns-in-america/8974/

Best Large College Cities:

Austin, TX Tampa, FL Seattle, WA San Diego, CA Las Vegas, NV Pittsburg, PA Raleigh, NC Minneapolis, MN Atlanta, GA Denver, CO

Best Midsize College Cities:

Orlando, FL Scottsdale, AZ Salt Lake City, UT Reno, NV Gainesville, FL Cincinnati, OH Henderson, NV Madison, WI Tempe, AZ Durham, NC

Best Small College Cities:

Ann Arbor, MI Provo, UT Rexburg, ID Charleston, IL Stevens Point, WI West Lafayette, IN Charlottesville, VA Orem, UT Cambridge, MA Santa Barbara, CA

** Wallet Hub used the term, cities, to refer to both cities and towns.

Other highlights from the study included:

Best vs. Worst