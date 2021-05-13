2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair canceled due to COVID-19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ann Arbor Art Fair has been cancelled, the fair’s directors announced on Thursday.

The Ann Arbor Art fair is comprised of the Original Fair, the State Street Fair and the Summer Art Fair.

Directors of all three events unanimously agreed that the fairs would be “impossible to move forward with,” with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“We can truthfully say that we tried everything we could to make it work with COVID protocols, but the bottom line is that outdoor gathering restrictions would need to be totally lifted before we could proceed,” said Mo Riley, director of the Ann Arbor Street Fair.

“We hung on to hope that restrictions might change, but we have now run out of time. We all think it is likely that capacity limits will be lifted by July, but there are no guarantees. It would be unfair to ask artists to take that risk.”

The directors said cancelling the fair was an “extremely difficult decision.”

“We ask our faithful audience to continue supporting our artists and small businesses during these difficult times,” the fair said in a press release.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is the largest juried art fair in the United States. It features over 1,000 artists and spans 30 blocks in downtown Ann Arbor.