2021 Annual “Nite Lites” event returns to MIS with 6 miles of holiday lights

BROOKLYN, Mich (WLNS)– The holidays have returned for 2021 and so has the 26th annual Holiday Nite Lites event at Michigan International Speedway, turning the race track into a 6-mile holiday wonderland.



The drive-thru holiday-themed event runs 7 days a week and began on Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 25. and will last under New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The following are entry prices for the 2021 holiday season:

$25 per car/vehicle (Sunday thru Thursday)

$30 per car/vehicle (Friday & Saturday)

$45 per limo/motorhome/minibus

$100 per tour bus

The event is drive-thru only and will be open from 5:30 pm – 9 pm Sunday thru Thursday and 5:30 pm – 10:00 pm Friday & Saturday.

Owner and creator John Spink says the event is a tradition in his family and is all about the community, “If we cant get you in the Christmas spirit with all of these lights, I don’t know what will,” said Spink

Those who are attending the event should arrive early and remember that weekends will be more packed than weekdays, along with the price increase. Concession stands will be available along with holiday music for the ride.