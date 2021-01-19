21 shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine damaged

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo a pharmacist draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Sacramento, Calif. Mutations to the virus are rapidly popping up and the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines could emerge. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has said that 21 shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were impacted by the incorrect handling of the shipment, reports 9 and 10 News’ Eric Lloyd

UPDATE: @MichiganHHS says 21 shipments of the Moderna vaccine were impacted by the improper handling during shipment on Sunday.



They do not state how many actual vials or doses were in those shipments but replacements were repacked and shipped yesterday and today. @9and10News https://t.co/oKnwjVT6sZ — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) January 19, 2021

It’s unknown at this time how many vials/doses in the shipments were damaged.

Vaccines are shipped to vaccine providers across the state by the manufacturers and distributors. No vaccine is shipped or distributed by MDHHS.

The MDHHS released a statement regarding the vaccines, saying:

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has been notified by McKesson that several shipments of Moderna vaccine shipped on Sunday, Jan. 17, had their temperature reported as going out of range and getting too cold. The cause of this is under investigation by McKesson.

Each vaccine shipment is equipped with a temperature monitoring device used to monitor the vaccine temperature while in transport. McKesson is working quickly to repack additional vaccine to ship out as replacement doses for those that may be compromised and the majority of the 21 shipments were resent on Monday night with the rest being sent Tuesday. An additional six shipments were held back to check that there were no issues with the vaccine which may delay scheduled vaccinations at those six vaccine provider sites.”

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it comes in>>>