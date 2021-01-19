21 shipments of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine damaged

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has said that 21 shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were impacted by the incorrect handling of the shipment, reports 9 and 10 News’ Eric Lloyd
It’s unknown at this time how many vials/doses in the shipments were damaged.
Vaccines are shipped to vaccine providers across the state by the manufacturers and distributors. No vaccine is shipped or distributed by MDHHS.
The MDHHS released a statement regarding the vaccines, saying:
“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has been notified by McKesson that several shipments of Moderna vaccine shipped on Sunday, Jan. 17, had their temperature reported as going out of range and getting too cold. The cause of this is under investigation by McKesson.
Each vaccine shipment is equipped with a temperature monitoring device used to monitor the vaccine temperature while in transport. McKesson is working quickly to repack additional vaccine to ship out as replacement doses for those that may be compromised and the majority of the 21 shipments were resent on Monday night with the rest being sent Tuesday. An additional six shipments were held back to check that there were no issues with the vaccine which may delay scheduled vaccinations at those six vaccine provider sites.”
<<<This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it comes in>>>