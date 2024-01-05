"[The fire] was already high, above the trees," woman recalls

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Nearly two dozen people are homeless after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Portland, Michigan.

But all of the people who were in the building made it out safely, thanks to two people who had sprung into action.

Portland Area Fire Authority Chief Tim Krizov said it’s thanks to police officer Chris Walker and a Department of Public Works employee, Ryan Honsowitz, that all 22 people who call the building home were able to get out safely.

The call for help came in at around 6:35 Friday morning from Edgemont Apartments. According to Portland’s City Manager, Tutt Gorman, Officer Walker had spotted the smoke while on his regular patrol.

The fire that tore through the apartment building in Portland, about 25 miles northwest of Lansing, brought in fire crews from around Ionia County and from other nearby communities, as far away as Delta Township.

For hours, crews battled hotspots. They brought in an excavator to sift through debris and to knock down walls.

Fire damage at Edgemont Apartments in Portland, Mich., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 (WLNS)

Chief Tim Krizov said that at one point, the roof of the building caved in. “I did go up in a ladder truck to take a look at it. The whole roof gone, the whole ceiling is gone of the units, so it’s a complete loss.”

Ann Mauren has lived in the building for 10 years. She recalled the moment when the power went out, turning off her fan.

“But I just thought, you know, nothing was going on, and all of a sudden I heard a fire alarm going off and someone knocked on my door and I got up. Took my dog and went out and asked what was going on, and they say it was a fire, and that’s when I came out and saw the flames,” Mauren said.

She said that at that point, “it was already high, above the trees.”

Multiple fire departments respond to apartment fire in Portland. Jan. 5, 2023. (WLNS)

According to City Manager Gorman, Officer Walker and Ryan Honsowitz had gotten to work evacuating the senior residents of the building after Walker spotted the flames, and before fire crews arrived.

Mauren said she doesn’t remember exactly who knocked on her door. She expressed the difficulty in seeing the community that she had called home, burn.

“It’s very upsetting to see, like that, your apartment gone–in flames. It was very hard,” Mauren said.

Mauren said she’s okay now, after a devastating morning surrounded by her neighbors. “We cried, we hugged each other and cried, but it’s hard, you know, when you don’t have a place,” she said. “It’s a total–gone.”

She said she’s staying with her brother and sister-in-law until she can find a new place to live.

Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.