22,000 surgical masks sent to U-M from strategic national stockpile are unusable, FREEP Reports

Ann Arbor, Mich. (Detroit Free Press) The Detroit Free Press is reporting that about 22,000 surgical masks shipped from the federal government’s strategic national stockpile to the University of Michigan are not usable.

The masks had to be removed from Michigan Medicine’s inventory.

Mary Masson, a spokeswoman for the Ann Arbor-based health system, told the Detroit Free Press a shipment of 22,000 ear-loop surgical masks arrived last week from the federal stockpile, which was created to boost state and local supplies during public health emergencies.

About 2,000 of the masks were distributed to health care workers, Masson said, but “we found them to be less durable and so have removed as many as possible from inventory and are not distributing the rest.”

This story was co-published with Bridge Magazine.

