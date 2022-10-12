JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Gabriel Schirmacher, 23, of Jackson is lodged at the Jackson County Jail in connection to Tuesday’s bank robbery at Comerica Bank in Brooklyn.

He was arraigned Wednesday at the 12th District Court by Judge Robert Gaecke. Schrimacher entered a not guilty plea and his bond of a $400,000 cash/surety was set.

Schirmacher allegedly entered the bank with a gun at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, demanding cash.

Once the robbery was complete, Schirmacher fled from the scene. The robbery put the nearby Columbia Lower Elementary and Columbia Upper Elementary schools into lockdown.

Following a joint investigation by Michigan State Police, Jackson County Office of the Sheriff and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Schirmacher was identified and placed into custody at the Jackson County Jail by the Columbia Township Police Department.

Schirmacher is charged with armed robbery, bank robbery, felony firearm possession and possession of a controlled substance.