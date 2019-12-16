JACKSON, MI – A 23-year-old man was shot outside a Jackson party store Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to Henry Ford Allegiance Health just after 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 for a man who had a gunshot wound to his left forearm, Jackson Director of Police and Fire Services Elmer Hitt said.
There was an altercation between the victim and a suspect outside of Greenwood Food Market, 212 W. Biddle St., prior to the shooting, Hitt said.
The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made, Hitt said.
23-year-old shot in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – A 23-year-old man was shot outside a Jackson party store Sunday afternoon, police said.