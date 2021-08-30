24-year-old man killed, hit by car in Ionia Township

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 24-year-old man.

The incident happened on N State Rd (M-66) near Parmeter Rd in Ionia Township on Sunday around 9:50 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Jeep Cherokee was Northbound on N State Rd when the driver, a 34-year-old woman, struck the man who was in the roadway.

Speed and Alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar