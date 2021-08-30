24-year-old man killed, hit by car in Ionia Township

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 24-year-old man.

The incident happened on N State Rd (M-66) near Parmeter Rd in Ionia Township on Sunday around 9:50 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Jeep Cherokee was Northbound on N State Rd when the driver, a 34-year-old woman, struck the man who was in the roadway.

Speed and Alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.