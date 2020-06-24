25 total COVID-19 cases linked to East Lansing Bar, patrons asked to quarantine

EAST LANSING, Mich. – More people who recently visited Harper’s Restaurant & Brew Pub have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bringing the outbreak total to 25.

The Ingham County Health Department is now urging anyone who visited the East Lansing establishment June 12-20 to self-quarantine.

In addition to seeking testing, people who visited Harper’s June 12-20 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days since their visit. During the self-quarantine, people should stay home, self-monitor for symptoms and distance themselves from other household contacts like family and roommates.

“Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider this a higher risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “There are likely more people infected with COVID-19 not yet identified. We need help from people who went to Harper’s during the exposure dates so that we can contain the outbreak. We need everyone exposed to stay home.”

Those who are tested and test negative should continue the self-quarantine because of the possibility of a false negative result. Essential workers may be exempted from self-quarantine by their employers so long as the employer has strict protocols in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the workplace.

All of the people with cases linked to Harper’s are between the ages of 18 and 23. Some have permanent residence in other Michigan counties. None have been hospitalized. Most have mild symptoms. Four are asymptomatic.

Many options are available for coronavirus testing in the community. People can contact their primary care physician or visit a no-cost testing site. A list is available on the State of Michigan’s website: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest