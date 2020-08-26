25-year-old pronounced dead after being hit by vehicle on US-127

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A pedestrian was declared dead at the scene after being hit by a motor vehicle Wednesday morning just north of Lake Lansing Rd. on US-127.

Lansing Township Police and Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 7:28 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers determined 25-year-old Ali Mahmood of East Lansing was struck by the car. He had critical injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

The 27-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The initial investigation determined Mahmood was trying to cross the two travel lanes of US-127 on foot and was struck by the motor vehicle. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Lansing Township Police and Fire Department were assisted by DeWitt Township Police Department, DeWitt Township Fire Department, MSU Police, Meridian Township Police, Lansing Police and Michigan Department of Transportation.

If anyone witnessed this crash, please contact the officers at the Lansing Township Police Department: 517-485-1700.